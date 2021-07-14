Donnarumma seals move as PSG land Euro 2020 hero

Gianluigi Donnarumma has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after Italy's Euro 2020 penalty shoot-out hero left Milan.

The Italy international has signed a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 giants after failing to agree fresh terms with the Rossoneri.

Donnarumma had spent his entire senior career to date at San Siro, making 251 appearances for his boyhood club since emerging through their youth ranks in 2015 aged just 16.

But the 22-year-old, who saved spot-kicks from England's Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka in the European Championship final shoot-out, will start a new chapter at the Parc des Princes this coming season.

PSG confirmed the signing on their official website, as Donnarumma said: "I am delighted to be part of this huge club.

"I feel ready to take on this new challenge and continue to grow here. With Paris, I want to win as much as possible and to bring joy to the supporters."

PSG chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi added: "We are delighted to welcome Gianluigi Donnarumma to Paris Saint-Germain.

"We congratulate him on his UEFA Euro 2020 success and winning Player of the Tournament.

"I know Gianluigi will receive a warm Parisian welcome from everyone at the club, including his team-mates, our staff and all the supporters."

Donnarumma kept 14 clean sheets in Serie A last season – a joint-high along with Inter's Samir Handanovic – to help runners-up Milan to their best league finish since 2011-12.

However, Milan director Paolo Maldini confirmed last month that Donnarumma was seeking a fresh challenge amid links with PSG, Manchester United and Juventus.

Milan have already moved to bring in Mike Maignan from Ligue 1 winners Lille as a replacement for Donnarumma, who will rival Keylor Navas for the number one spot at PSG.

Donnarumma's 14 clean sheets in all competitions in 2020-21 were the same number managed by Navas, though the latter played in eight fewer matches.

The Costa Rica international conceded 18 goals across those games, compared to the 38 let in by new arrival Donnarumma for Milan.

Donnarumma becomes the second high-profile player to choose to leave Milan since the season's end, with Hakan Calhanoglu making a shock switch to bitter rivals Inter.