Coronavirus: Neymar working hard as star looks forward to return

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is preparing for a return, saying he was training even harder than he would at the Ligue 1 club.

While PSG were crowned Ligue 1 champions as the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are also in the Champions League quarter-finals and Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue deciders.

Neymar, 28, has been at home in Brazil for two months amid the COVID-19 crisis, which has killed more than 308,000 people worldwide.

But the Brazil international is working hard, guided by his physical trainer, Ricardo Rosa.

"I'm here, training hard, on the same rhythm and frequency that I would in the club. Training even harder actually, with more activities to compensate for the lack of games," Neymar said, via his website.

"The intention is to be ready for when they signal the return of club activities, so I can be in the best possible condition.

"Of course that I miss the competition, but Rica made a planning that I have been following on the line."

Neymar has scored 18 goals in 22 games for PSG this season, but has been linked with a return to Barcelona.