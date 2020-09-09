Chelsea 'far from' agreement for Edouard Mendy, say Rennes

Chelsea have entered discussions to sign Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy but have not yet agreed a fee, the French club's president has confirmed.

A new number one appears to be on the agenda for Frank Lampard's side as they continue to make moves in the transfer market.

Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz have all arrived at Stamford Bridge ahead of the new Premier League season.

But Chelsea still want a keeper after Kepa Arrizabalaga endured a dismal second year in England in 2019-20.

The Spain international was dropped for veteran Willy Caballero, and the Blues have been linked with a host of replacements.

Mendy is the latest, and Rennes' Nicolas Holveck acknowledged negotiations were under way, but there is work still to do on the potential deal.

"Discussions have been initiated. We are at the stage of discussions," president Holveck said. "There is really no agreement for the moment, far from it.

"We know what Edouard's value is as a player and as a man, too, because in our locker room, he's a very important player.

"It's part of the transfer window. I am quite unable to tell you what will happen, but for the moment Edouard is a Rennes player."

Senegal international Mendy, 28, only joined Rennes from Stade Reims last year but quickly made an impact as his new side qualified for the Champions League.

Chelsea had been linked with Jan Oblak, Andre Onana and Dean Henderson before moving on to Mendy.