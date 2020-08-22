Camavinga staying at Rennes amid Real Madrid links

Eduardo Camavinga insisted he would stay at Rennes for the 2020-21 season amid links to Real Madrid.

Camavinga, 17, has been linked with a move to the LaLiga champions as a back-up for Casemiro.

But the midfielder, who is contracted at Rennes until 2022, said he was remaining at the Ligue 1 club.

"I have two years of contract left. I will be at Rennes this season," Camavinga told Telefoot on Friday.

Camavinga said he was unfazed about the rumours regarding his future.

"It doesn't bother me at all. It's football," he said.

"There are true things and false things."

Camavinga made 36 appearances in all competitions for Rennes last season and they open their 2020-21 campaign against Lille on Saturday.