Camavinga determined to earn another France call with strong Rennes displays

Eduardo Camavinga is determined to earn another France call-up by continuing to impress with Rennes.

Teenage midfielder Camavinga became France's youngest debutant since 1914 by earning his first cap at the age of 17 years and 303 days in the 4-2 Nations League win over Croatia on Tuesday.

The Rennes prodigy, who is reportedly a target for Real Madrid, was included in the squad after Manchester United star Paul Pogba tested positive for coronavirus.

After watching Saturday's 1-0 victory over Sweden from the bench, Camavinga replaced N'Golo Kante in the 63rd minute against Croatia to make his first senior international appearance.

"First of all, I feel joy and pride for my family. And for all French people," Camavinga told TF1.

"I have no idea where this confidence comes from, I have often played with the oldest, it allowed me to have a greater maturity.

"It was pretty crazy this first week at Clairefontaine [the France team's training base], I had already come with the youth team. I was very well received and it went well.

"My goal is to come back, of course, and first of all to concentrate on performing well with my club because we have a match on Sunday. And then with the national team if I am called back."

Croatia took the lead at the Stade de France through a fine finish from Dejan Lovren, before Antoine Griezmann struck and Dominik Livakovic scored an own goal in the space of three minutes.

Josip Brekalo equalised 10 minutes into the second half, but Dayot Upamecano's header and a penalty from Olivier Giroud meant France won the replay of the 2018 World Cup final by the same scoreline as in Moscow two years ago.

"Yes, we had a better second half, it was not difficult, especially after the first 30 minutes," France head coach Didier Deschamps told TF1.

"We scored four goals, it's still something positive, even if we conceded two. In these two matches, it was not easy, but the results are there.

"Two years ago it was more important but we appreciate this evening too."