Zidane tips Raul for Real Madrid job

Under-pressure Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has tipped former team-mate Raul to coach the Spanish giants one day.

Zidane took his Madrid side to Istanbul for a Champions League clash with Galatasaray last week following a run of just four victories in 10 outings in all competitions.

A 1-0 LaLiga loss at Real Mallorca had heaped the pressure on Zidane, with Jose Mourinho linked with a high-profile return to the Spanish capital, but they got back to winning ways by beating Gala 1-0 on Tuesday.

Speaking on the 25th anniversary of Raul's debut for the 13-time European champions, Zidane tipped the 42-year-old - who currently coaches Madrid's Castilla side - to follow in his footsteps and earn promotion to the top job in the future.

"I played alongside him and he was an important player for this great club," Zidane said.

"I'm sure he'll coach Real Madrid one day."

Raul is a Madrid legend, the striker scoring 323 goals in 741 appearances for the club.

He won six LaLiga titles with Madrid and three Champions League trophies.

Raul earned 102 caps for Spain in a lengthy career that also took in stints with Schalke, Al Sadd and New York Cosmos.

He was announced as Castilla coach in June and has steered them to three wins from 10 matches in Segunda B - Group 1.