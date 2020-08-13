Xavi wants Barcelona 'dream team' including Carles Puyol and Jordi Cruyff

Xavi knows the time is not yet right for him to coach Barcelona, but if the day does come, he wants a 'dream team' around him.

Barca icon Xavi – currently the coach of Al Sadd – was heavily linked with taking over at Camp Nou following Ernesto Valverde's departure, but the 40-year-old claimed to have turned down his former club.

Quique Setien subsequently took charge, with the ex-Real Betis coach leading Barca to a second-placed finish in LaLiga, though they have progressed into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Xavi reiterated he is not yet ready for such a huge job, but should he take over eventually, he wants to be surrounded by a so-called 'dream team' of assistants.

"I don't think it's now, no. In January I told them that it was not the time, and now they have not contacted me," Xavi told El Pais.

"I wish them the best. I respect Quique Setien a lot, he has a game manual very similar to what Barca needs, which is 'Cruyffismo'. Another thing is that the results have to accompany it.

"I am delighted to continue gaining experience, challenging myself, and of course it would be a privilege for me to train Barca one day with a dream team – with Jordi Cruyff, Carles Puyol and some current players.

"I would like to make a team with valid people who know the club, people who I trust and who belong to me."