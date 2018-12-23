Umtiti to return to Barcelona for further 'conservative treatment' on December 30

Samuel Umtiti will return to Barcelona on December 30 for further "conservative treatment" on his knee after undergoing therapy in Qatar.

The France international last featured for Barca almost a month ago in Barca's 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid on November 24, but a persistent knee issue has troubled him ever since.

Umtiti had been having treatment with specialists in Qatar ever since the end of November.

He has played just seven times in LaLiga this term, having also missed two months when the knee injury first flared up in September.

Barca have been severely impacted by injuries at centre-back this term, with Clement Lenglet and Gerard Pique the only fit senior players for the position in Saturday's 2-0 win over Celta Vigo.

The club are yet to give a return date for Umtiti, though they will be helped by the loan signing of Jeison Murillo in January.

A club statement on Umtiti's return to Spain read: "Samuel Umtiti was evaluated by the club's medical services staff at the team's training centre this morning due to the discomfort in his left knee.

"Samuel Umtiti will return on December 30 to continue undergoing conservative treatment on his knee.

"This conservative treatment plan was announced on December 2, with the goal of allowing him to heal his left knee discomfort.

"The player was in Doha, Qatar in recent weeks for physical therapy treatment under the supervision of the club's medical services staff."