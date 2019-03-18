Suarez sprains ankle as Barcelona beat Betis

Luis Suarez sprained his right ankle as Barcelona won 4-1 at Real Betis, LaLiga's leaders have confirmed.

Suarez, who scored Barca's third goal with an outstanding solo run and finish, was hurt towards the end of Sunday's victory, in which Lionel Messi scored a glorious hat-trick.

Barca said in a statement released on social media that Suarez will undergo tests on Monday to determine the extent of his injury, with the striker unlikely to join up with Uruguay on international duty.

Suarez's strike against Betis was his 128th goal in LaLiga, drawing him level with former Atletico Madrid attacker Diego Forlan as the most prolific Uruguayan player in the league's history.

Ernesto Valverde is already without Ousmane Dembele for both legs of Barca's upcoming Champions League quarter-final against Manchester United.

Dembele suffered a hamstring tear as a Messi-inspired Barca beat Lyon 5-1 at Camp Nou this week to book their place in the last eight for a record 12th year in succession.

Barca return to action following the international break with a Catalan derby at home to Espanyol on March 30, while nearest title rivals Atletico Madrid, who are 10 points behind, visit Camp Nou a week later.

The first leg of the quarter-final against Premier League side United is scheduled for April 10 at Old Trafford, with the return game set to be played the following week.