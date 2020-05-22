Stoichkov: Martinez will learn a lot at Barcelona

Lautaro Martinez will learn a lot at Barcelona amid growing speculation the Inter star is set to join the LaLiga champions, according to Hristo Stoichkov.

Martinez has been tipped to leave Inter for Barca, with the Spanish giants reportedly determined to sign a long-term replacement for veteran forward Luis Suarez.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Argentina international Martinez had scored 16 goals in 31 games for Antonio Conte's Inter across all competitions in 2019-20.

Stoichkov played for Barca across two spells – winning five LaLiga titles and the European Cup/Champions League among other honours – and he told TyC Sports: "Martinez has great ability.

"He's going to learn a lot at Barcelona. He has a great teacher like Luis Suarez. And he will have a good understanding with [Lionel] Messi, [Antoine] Griezmann and [Ousmane] Dembele."

"He likes to compete a lot, not just score goals," Stoichkov added. "He's growing every day. I think he's proving that this year.

"The question is not whether he can play or not, the important thing is to compete.

"He has to train, he has to get into this style of play. I spent eight years at Barcelona playing both left and right [wing].

"Everyone is a substitute and a starter; it depends on how you train during the week."