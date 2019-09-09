Sergio Ramos eyeing 200 games after equalling Spain record

Spain captain Sergio Ramos said his goal is to reach 200 international appearances after equalling Iker Casillas' record.

Ramos moved level with Casillas as Spain's most-capped player following his 167th cap in Sunday's 4-0 rout of the Faroe Islands in Euro 2020 qualifying.

After matching Casillas in the Group F qualifier, the 33-year-old defender – who debuted in 2005 – said: "Records are there to be broken.

"I hope that this momentum, enthusiasm and ambition always accompanies me and that I reach 200 games, which is the objective.

"You have to make it difficult."

Casillas praised Ramos after the Spain and Real Madrid skipper joined him in the history books.

"Congratulations on those 167 games!! I hope there are many more. Great moments we have lived with the @SeFutbol," Casillas tweeted.

Ramos – winner of two European Championships in 2008 and 2012 and the 2010 World Cup – replied: "I'm flattered by Iker's praise.

"I still have to overcome [his number] and I hope I can play for this country for many more years."

Braces from Rodrigo and Paco Alcacer against the Faroe Islands put Spain on track to qualify for Euro 2020.

Spain have won their six matches to be top and seven points clear of Sweden in Group F.

Ramos praised head coach Robert Moreno, who replaced Luis Enrique in June after the former Barcelona boss stepped down due to personal reasons before the death of his daughter last month.

"I think he is comfortable and we're delighted with him," Ramos said.

"He knows the dressing room and our way of playing well. He can help us."