Rumour Has It: Barcelona not considering Messi exit, Martinez Man City's top target

Barcelona are not considering an exit for Lionel Messi as a decision on the star's future nears.

Messi, 33, has been linked with a move away from the LaLiga giants after a trophy-less 2019-20 season.

But the star may yet remain at Barcelona.

TOP STORY – BARCELONA NOT CONSIDERING MESSI EXIT

Messi's rumoured departure from Camp Nou is not on the agenda at all for Barca, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The cover of the Spanish daily reads: "Untransferable".

Messi is contracted at Barcelona until 2021 and Sport reports a decision on his future is expected in the next few days, with the club beginning pre-season training on August 30.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner reportedly considers an exit difficult due to his €700million release clause.

ROUND-UP

- Another player who has been linked to Barcelona is Lautaro Martinez, but the Inter star could head elsewhere. The Sun reports Martinez is Manchester City's number one target.

- Chelsea may be getting closer to strengthening their defence. The Premier League giants are close to agreeing a £50m deal for Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell, according to The Athletic. Meanwhile, Goal reports Chelsea have been offered Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Thiago Silva on a free transfer.

- At Manchester United, the talk has been around adding firepower in attack. The Manchester Evening News reports Lyon forward Moussa Dembele is not ruling out a move this close season, having been linked to United previously.

- More changes are expected at Juventus. Fabrizio Romano reports the Serie A champions want to terminate the contracts of Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira, who both have a year left to run on their deals.

- Benjamin Pavard has impressed for Bayern Munich, leading to interest from his homeland. L'Equipe reports Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the France international defender.

- Linked with a move away from Tottenham, Serge Aurier could head to Italy. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Milan want the right-back.