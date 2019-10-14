Rossi to train with former club Villarreal

Former Italy international Giuseppe Rossi is to train with Villarreal, the LaLiga club have announced.

Rossi spent five and a half years with Villarreal before leaving in 2013 and still leads their all-time scoring charts with 82 goals, 22 of those from the penalty spot.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since leaving Genoa in July 2018 and spent time training with another former side in Manchester United earlier this year.

However, Villarreal confirmed on their official website on Monday that the United States-born striker will join up with their first team on Tuesday as he continues to seek a new club.

Rossi has also previously represented Newcastle United, Parma, Fiorentina, Levante and Celta Vigo across his 15-year senior career.