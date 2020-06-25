Real Mallorca's Luka Romero becomes youngest LaLiga player ever

Luka Romero became the youngest player to ever feature in a LaLiga match after coming on as a substitute for Real Mallorca against Real Madrid.

Romero, aged 15 years and 219 days, came on from the bench in the 83rd minute of Mallorca's 2-0 defeat in the Spanish capital on Wednesday.

The teenager – who replaced midfielder Iddrisu Baba for the closing stages – broke the record previously held by Francisco Bao Rodriguez, known as Sanson, who made his league debut for Celta Vigo aged 15 years and 255 days in 1939.

Though goals from Vinicius Junior and Sergio Ramos were ultimately enough to secure a comfortable victory for Madrid, it is sure to have been a day to remember for Romero, who had two touches of the ball, won one foul and completed the only pass he attempted.