Real Madrid on track to win LaLiga, says Carvajal

Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal said Los Blancos are on course to win the LaLiga title following their 1-0 victory against Getafe.

Madrid moved four points clear of bitter rivals Barcelona atop the table thanks to Thursday's hard-fought win at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in the Spanish capital.

Sergio Ramos converted a 79th-minute penalty as Madrid claimed their sixth successive victory since the season resumed following the coronavirus crisis.

Madrid have not won LaLiga since 2016-17 but Zinedine Zidane's men are on track to end Barca's dominance with five games remaining.

"It is clear that with four points [advantage] we depend on ourselves to win this league. We are on course," Carvajal, who earned Madrid's penalty after he was upended by Getafe's Mathias Olivera, said post-match.

"Getafe played a very well-rounded game. We had to take advantage of Barcelona's slip, today was a final.

"Getafe made it tough. We had to be serious, showing that we are a unit.

"I was able to complete a one-on-one and win the penalty.

"On Sunday we have a very tough battle."

Madrid will travel to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday before stuttering Barca visit Villarreal later that day.