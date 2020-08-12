Real Madrid is my home and my life - Casillas confirms talks over non-playing return to former club

Iker Casillas has revealed he is hoping to return "home" to Real Madrid in a non-playing capacity after being made an offer by president Florentino Perez

The Spain legend announced his retirement last week, having not played a game since suffering a heart attack in training with Porto on May 1 last year.

Goalkeeping great Casillas progressed through Madrid's youth ranks and made 725 appearances for the club before departing on a sour note after falling out with Perez five years ago.

However, Casillas is now on far better terms with Perez and the 39-year-old has confirmed reports that he could be on his way back to Santiago Bernabeu in an advisory role.

"Nothing is closed yet, but I hope that my new stage will be at Real Madrid," he told Semana magazine. "The departure from Real Madrid was traumatic, but it's my home.

"We broke up, like when a marriage separates and you say everything and there were things that were badly said and out of context, but time passes and everything calms down.

"Once two or three years had passed, I had a calmer relationship with Florentino and he told me, 'you have to be here'.

"Now in August, we'll talk because Real Madrid is my home and my life. Florentino recently called me to make an offer and now, when I return to Madrid, we will talk."

World Cup-winning keeper Casillas was previously in the running to take over as president of the Spanish Football Federation, only to pull out of the race in June.

"I had almost won my candidacy, but political reasons weighed more heavily," he said. "There was an uneven fight and I decided to withdraw."