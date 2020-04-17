Rakitic hasn't asked to leave Barcelona and it's too soon to discuss Coutinho – Setien

Quique Setien insisted Ivan Rakitic had not asked to leave Barcelona, while he said it was too soon to discuss Philippe Coutinho's future.

Out of contract in 2021, Rakitic recently criticised the LaLiga club's treatment of him as the Croatia midfielder seemingly nears an exit.

Barcelona head coach Setien was unaware of the 32-year-old's desire to leave and said he had been pleased with Rakitic's performances this season.

"I have no information that Rakitic wants to leave the club and he has no transmitted that to me. And with me he has played a lot and can continue doing it," he told El Larguero on Thursday.

"I am happy with his performance and have nothing to say. We have to wait to see what happens and if he wants to leave or not. And if I have to say it, the time will come."

Another player linked with a permanent Barcelona exit is Coutinho, who is on loan at Bayern Munich this season.

The playmaker struggled during his season and a half at Barca, but Setien said he was a fan of the Brazil international.

"He is a great footballer and I have always liked him, but it is too soon," he said.

"There are things to deal with."