Rafinha gets loan switch to Celta after Barca renewal

Rafinha has joined Celta Vigo on a season-long loan after signing a new deal at Barcelona.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder is now contracted to his parent club until the end of the 2020-21 campaign but will spend another spell away from Camp Nou.

In January 2018, Rafinha joined Inter for the second half of that season before re-joining Ernesto Valverde's squad for 2018-19.

A painful theme of his career recurred when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Atletico Madrid last November – the third serious knee setback to befall Rafinha since 2015.

The Brazil international has featured in all three of Barca's LaLiga games so far this season, with Valverde short of wide attacking options as the likes of Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele work their way back to fitness.

Celta will cover the player's salary and are liable for up to €1.5million of performance-related add-ons.

Rafinha has scored 12 goals over the course of 91 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions.