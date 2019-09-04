Football
La Liga

Premier League winner Okazaki joins Huesca after ending short stint at Malaga

Huesca have signed Shinji Okazaki on a free transfer after the former Leicester City forward left Malaga.

Okazaki had his contract cancelled by mutual consent on Tuesday, just over a month after signing a one-year deal with Malaga.

But the 33-year-old has quickly moved to secure terms at another Segunda Division outfit.

Okazaki, who won the Premier League with Leicester in 2015-16, has signed a one-year contract at Huesca.

The club, sixth in the table after three games, confirmed the contract includes the option for a second season.

