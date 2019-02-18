PREDICT THE SCORE! Win an authentic Sevilla jersey and more!

English Premier League
beIN Sports

Here's your chance to win a LaLiga jersey and other attractive LaLiga prizes! By correctly predicting the score, you can earn yourself a chance to win an authentic jersey and more! 

How to Win

Step 1: Predict the score between Sevilla vs Barcelona!

Step 2:  Submit your entry as a comment on our Facebook post.

Step 3: Wait for us to announce the winner on www.facebook.com/beinsportsindonesia on 26 Feb 2019!

By submitting an entry to this contest, you have agreed to be bound by the terms and conditions provided on this web page.

