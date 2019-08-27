Pique plays a blinder as Barcelona stars win big at poker tournament

There were cards of a different kind for Gerard Pique and Arturo Vidal when the Barcelona team-mates won almost €500,000 at a European Poker Tour event on Monday.

World Cup winner Pique placed second in the Single-Day High Roller category at Casino Barcelona the day after helping his club to a 5-2 victory over Real Betis in LaLiga.

The former Spain international pocketed €352,950 as he finished runner-up to countryman Juan Pardo from a field of 70 entrants.

Event sponsor PokerStars revealed "poker aficionado" Pique has now collected more than half a million euros from his involvement in high-level tournaments.

Vidal also performed well, winning €134,460 to claim fifth spot.

The cash contributed to a memorable two days for the midfielder, who netted the final goal as his side secured three points at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Pique made his 500th appearance for Barca in the match.