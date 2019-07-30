Okazaki signs one-year deal at Malaga

Premier League winner Shinji Okazaki has signed for Spanish side Malaga after leaving Leicester City on a free transfer.

The Japan international moves to the Segunda Division outfit on a one-year deal and becomes the first Asian player in Malaga's history.

Okazaki, 33, departed Leicester following the expiry of his contract at the end of June.

He spent four seasons at the King Power Stadium and scored 14 league goals, including five on the way to the Foxes' famous title triumph in 2015-16.

Okazaki will be officially presented as a Malaga player at a news conference on Wednesday.