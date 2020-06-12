Odegaard not expected to return to Real Madrid for next season

Martin Odegaard will stay at Real Sociedad for the 2020-21 season rather than return to Real Madrid, according to Imanol Alguacil.

The 21-year-old joined La Real on a season-long loan last July and reportedly has the option to extend that deal by another year.

Odegaard signed for Madrid in 2015 and, after spells on loan at Heerenveen and Vitesse, the Norway international has flourished back in LaLiga with Imanol's Sociedad.

There have been suggestions Madrid will bring the midfielder back to the capital after this season concludes, either with a view to selling him to raise much-needed funds following the coronavirus crisis or as a long-term replacement for Luka Modric in Zinedine Zidane's plans.

However, Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay told Radio Euskadi this week that he hopes Odegaard sees another season at the club as the best option for his development.

Imanol also anticipates the player staying in San Sebastian.

"It's something that I haven't talked to him about, but I take it for granted that he will be here, just like the rest," said Imanol ahead of his side's return to LaLiga action against Osasuna on Sunday.

"Why? Because of how I see them, because of how they came back after lockdown and that tells you a lot.

"[We are] as we were when we stopped: the entire team committed, wanting to play, squeezing each other.

"And now they have returned with the same [mentality] and that makes me feel calm.

"Then it is football and anything can happen, but everyone is super excited to finish this [season] well, to have a super beautiful year next year.

"I think Martin is having a great year but, as I have always said, that is because he has improved through training.

"He knows he is at a great club that is giving him a lot, just as he is giving the team [a lot]. I think he is very happy and excited, wanting to compete again."

Odegaard has managed four goals and five assists in 23 league appearances this season.

When the competition was suspended in March, Sociedad were fourth in the table, level with fifth-placed Getafe on 46 points and just one above Atletico Madrid in sixth.