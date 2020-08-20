New Atletico signing Grbic excited to develop under Oblak

New Atletico Madrid signing Ivo Grbic is looking forward to learning from Jan Oblak after completing his move from Lokomotiva Zagreb.

Croatian goalkeeper Grbic agreed a four-year contract with Atleti and joins for a fee that could reportedly reach €6million.

The 24-year-old considers Oblak, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea, to be the best keeper in the world and is looking forward to developing alongside the Slovenia international.

"I am really happy. Thanks to everyone in the club for the good welcome, thanks to the fans for the welcome messages and [I give] thanks for my dream to come here and play for one of the biggest clubs in the world," Grbic said in a club interview.

"I watch all Atleti's games. I like coach [Diego] Simeone, I like him, his character. All games, everyone gives 100 per cent. Everything is good.

"I like players in the history of Atletico; [Diego] Forlan, Fernando Torres, now Oblak. It's very good for me, I'll learn [in] every training [session] under one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

"For me he is the best and it's very, very good for me. Oblak is from Slovenia, which is near Croatia, I'll talk with him and learn every day."

Grbic kept 11 clean sheets and conceded 37 goals in 38 games in all competitions last season, earning a place in Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic's squad for the Nations League games against Portugal and France in September.

Atletico also announced academy keeper Alex Dos Santos had moved in the opposite direction and joined Lokomotiva.