Messi's attitude can never be questioned, says ex-Barcelona team-mate Valdes

Lionel Messi's attitude cannot be questioned despite him trying to force a move away from Barcelona, according to former team-mate Victor Valdes.

The Argentina international confirmed last Friday he will be staying at Camp Nou against his wishes to avoid a legal battle with the club he joined as a 13-year-old.

Messi had hoped to exercise a clause in his contract and depart for free, but Barca and LaLiga disputed his right to do that and the forward will now stay put.

He returned to training earlier this week and Valdes, who spent nearly two decades with the Catalan giants, has backed his close friend to quickly put the saga behind him.