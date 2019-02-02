Messi to be assessed by Barca after knock

Ernesto Valverde has confirmed that Lionel Messi will be assessed by Barcelona's medical staff after taking a knock in the 2-2 draw against Valencia.

Barca trailed to goals from Kevin Gameiro and Daniel Parejo until Messi intervened, scoring twice to earn the champions a point at Camp Nou.

But Messi appeared to suffer with a thigh issue in the second half, receiving treatment on the touchline before returning to the action as Valencia held on.

There was obvious concern for the Barca captain with a Copa del Rey Clasico against Real Madrid just four days away, but Valverde will wait for answers ahead of tests.

"[Messi] has a small problem," Valverde said. "I don't know exactly what he has.

"We will have to wait to see what medical staff say. If he's in good shape, he'll play on Wednesday [against Madrid]."

Meanwhile, midfielder Ivan Rakitic was impressed with the way Barca responded to the two-goal deficit, although he was left frustrated that they could only claim one point.

"We had a great desire to turn it around," Rakitic said. "In the second half, we were far superior. It was like we were playing handball. We were just missing a goal."