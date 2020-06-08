Messi is perfectly fine – Barca boss Setien allays fitness concerns

Quique Setien insisted Lionel Messi is "perfectly fine" as the Barcelona head coach addressed the superstar's physical condition.

Messi has trained separately after Barca confirmed their captain suffered a quadriceps injury ahead of LaLiga's resumption on June 11 following a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders Barca – two points clear of bitter rivals Real Madrid with 11 matches remaining – will restart their 2019-20 campaign against Real Mallorca on June 13.

Barca boss Setien has no concerns about six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi ahead of the trip to Mallorca.

"It's not just Messi - other players haven't trained because they've had niggles," Setien told Movistar. "It's happened to lots of them.

"Leo has a cramp that's not hugely significant. I think he's perfectly fine and he won't have any problems.

"It's the same for any other player. We'll see how the league goes and what circumstances come up.

"We have lots of games and a small squad. I always want to have Messi on the pitch, of course."

Messi topped LaLiga's goalscoring charts with 19, ahead of Madrid forward Karim Benzema (14), when the league was suspended in March due to COVID-19.