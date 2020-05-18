Madrid star Hazard needs more physical work to recover from broken ankle

Eden Hazard needs to do more physical work to complete his recovery from a broken ankle and represent Real Madrid again this season.

Madrid last week returned to their Valdebebas base for the first time in two months, with most major sport across the globe suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The players undertook individual sessions before working in groups on Monday, as LaLiga clubs took a step towards resuming their normal activities.

Hazard has not played since February 22, however, having broken his ankle in the 1-0 league defeat against Levante, meaning he has made just 15 appearances for Madrid since joining from Chelsea for €100million last year.

The Belgium international was delighted to have a session with his team-mates but acknowledged he needs to put it a lot more work before he is ready to return.

"I feel very good to be back on the pitch working with my team-mates," Hazard told Real Madrid TV.

"Now we have to wait for the matches to come, but I'm very happy. After two months away I need more physical work and more ball work. I just want to be ready for the next game.

"Now the training is better, we can train the way we like to. The first week was a bit strange, but now we can train again in groups and also attacking the goal.

"We just want to be all together and try to work as a group."

LaLiga president Javier Tebas hopes the competition will be ready to resume from June 12.