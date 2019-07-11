English Premier League
Luca Zidane relishing loan move out of Real Madrid

Luca Zidane expects time away from Real Madrid to aid his development as he embarks upon a season-long loan at Racing Santander.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper made the move on Tuesday after losing sight of a first-team spot under father and head coach Zinedine.

Thibaut Courtois and Keylor Navas are set to battle for a starting berth at the Santiago Bernabeu, while the highly rated Andriy Lunin has returned from a loan spell at Leganes.

Racing will compete in Spain's second tier after winning promotion last season and Zidane thinks venturing outside the capital could kick-start his career.

"I want to grow as a footballer at a historic club," Zidane told reporters.

"I couldn't be happier or more excited about this new chapter I'm starting.

"It's going to be good for me to leave Real Madrid [the club] and Madrid [the city], to get to know a new team and a new place.

"Every day I will seek to improve, to grow, to take steps forward and I think Racing is the best possible place to do that."

Zidane made one senior appearance for Madrid last season, starting in a 3-2 win over Huesca in March.

