LaLiga Quiz & Predict the Score - Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid: Win an authentic LaLiga jersey!

In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Contest is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to fraud, virus, bug, worm, unauthorized human intervention or other technical problem, or in the event the Contest is unable to run as planned for any other reason, as determined by beIN SPORTS in its sole discretion, then beIN SPORTS may either: (a) suspend the Contest to address the impairment and then resume the Contest in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these T&Cs; or (b) terminate the Contest and, in the event of termination, award the Prize(s) among Eligible Entrants which have supplied non-suspect Entries (as determined by beIN SPORTS) up to the time of the impairment. beIN SPORTS reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who provides false information or who seeks to gain an unfair advantage or to manipulate the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of these T&Cs or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to cause harm and/or undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, beIN SPORTS reserves the right to seek damages and any other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Failure by beIN SPORTS to enforce any provision of these T&Cs shall not constitute waiver of that provision.