I still doubt if this is all real or not – Fati revels in match-winning Barca brace

Ansu Fati said he still finds himself doubting whether his breakthrough season at Barcelona is "all real or not" after scoring a match-winning brace in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Levante.

Fati, 17, emerged at the start of the season and impressed with his performances for LaLiga champions Barca, despite being so young.

Injuries contributed to a slight decline in form towards the end of 2019, while recent displays left a lot to be desired, but he appeared to be back to his best against Levante.

Fati scored both of Barca's goals, with Lionel Messi setting each of them up, and generally caught the eye as a creative force as well.

In scoring his goals, Fati became the youngest player to net a LaLiga brace this century and he is struggling to comprehend the life he is living.

"I still have doubts about whether all this is real or not," Fati told Movistar when it was put to him that both goals were set up by Messi.

"I've been watching him play for many years, and now I play with him, it's a dream.

"This is a dream. I have always dreamed of this moment. I have to thank my team-mates and the coach for giving me the opportunity."

After going through a somewhat tricky period, Fati credits his team-mates with encouraging him.

"They just told me I have to keep improving and seize the opportunity," he said.

"My team-mates are making everything very easy for me. I have to thank them because it's not easy for a kid to come in, and they treat me so well."

Victory on Sunday moved Barca back to within three points of pacesetters Real Madrid.