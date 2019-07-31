Griezmann, Neymar overlooked for The Best FIFA Men's Player award as Messi, Ronaldo shortlisted

Antoine Griezmann and Neymar are not on the shortlist for The Best FIFA Men's Player award, with Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi up against Cristiano Ronaldo and Eden Hazard for this year's prize.

Griezmann completed his long-awaited €120million transfer to the Spanish champions in July but his 15-goal contribution to Atletico Madrid's second-place finish in the 2018-19 LaLiga table was not enough to impress FIFA's panel.

Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk are in contention after helping the Reds to glory in last season's Champions League, while Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong have been recognised for their part in helping Ajax to the semi-finals and to a domestic title.

There is no place for 2018 winner and Ballon d'Or holder Luka Modric, nor his Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale, and Neymar misses out while Paris Saint-Germain colleague Kylian Mbappe is among the nominees.

The Best FIFA Men's Player nominees:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona)

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Mohmed Salah (Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)