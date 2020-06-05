Griezmann: It'll be strange to play behind closed doors

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann admitted it would be "very strange" to play behind closed doors.

The LaLiga leaders will resume their season with a trip to Mallorca on June 13 amid the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the campaign being suspended in March.

Griezmann said there was no doubt it would be unusual to play with no fans in attendance due to COVID-19.

"The first game will be in Mallorca, but it will be very strange to play without an audience," he said during a conversation on Twitch on Thursday.

"It will be the first time I have experienced something like this."

With 11 games left to play in LaLiga, Barcelona hold a two-point lead over rivals Real Madrid.

Griezmann, who has scored 14 goals in 37 games this season, said he made the most of family time during the suspension of the campaign.

"I had never been so long stopped," he said.

"Yes, it is true that during these days I was able to enjoy my children."