England striker Toni Duggan joins Atletico Madrid after leaving Barcelona

Toni Duggan has signed a two-year deal with Atletico Madrid after leaving Barcelona in July.

The England striker helped Barca reach the Women's Champions League final last term before making three appearances for the Lionesses in their run to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Duggan will continue her club career in the Primera Division Femenina after champions Atletico saw off competition for her signature from other top sides.

"This is an amazing opportunity to play for one of the greatest clubs in Europe," said the 28-year-old forward.

"I had several different offers – from all around the world – but at this stage in my career, I wanted to join a side that is consistently challenging for honours and Atletico's record is incredible. I've seen this team up close over the last couple of years and they are a real force.

"When I visited the new training ground I was extremely impressed. In terms of a facility that caters specifically for a women's team, it is the best I have ever seen.

"I have met both the captain and manager – this is the next level for me, in every sense. They have great players and I want to help them to retain the league and to go further in the Champions League.

"I played at the Wanda Metropolitano last season in front of 60,000 fans, so I know how much these supporters enjoy women's football – I was blown away by the atmosphere and their support for the team. It will be a huge honour to play in front of them. There are plans to play games at the Wanda next season and I am very excited about that."

Duggan joined Barcelona from Manchester City in 2017 and played 72 games for the club, scoring 29 goals and helping them finish second to Atletico in the league two years running.