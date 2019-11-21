Diego Costa set for up to three months out after neck operation

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa is set for a spell on the sidelines after undergoing neck surgery.

In a statement issued on their official website, Atleti confirmed Costa had an operation on his herniated cervical disc on Thursday.

The procedure was successful but normally requires a recovery time of two to three months.

Speaking earlier this week, Atletico president Enrique Cerezo insisted there were no plans to sign a January replacement for Costa in the event of surgery.

"No, because we already tried to sign [a striker] at the beginning of the season and you know that you have to sell someone to be able to buy someone," he told AS, citing his club's salary limit.

"So, I don't know. In principle, no. We have a fantastic team and fantastic strikers who score many goals."

Record signing Joao Felix is in line to boost Diego Simeone's attack by returning from a sprained ankle when Atletico visit Granada in LaLiga on Saturday.

Like Costa, the Portugal forward has only two top-flight goals to his name this term. Alvaro Morata leads the way with five for a team that have 15 goals in 13 LaLiga outings so far

Atleti are third in the table, a point behind Barcelona and Real Madrid having played a game more.