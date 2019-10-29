Deportivo Alaves 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Late Perez stunner denies Simeone's men chance to go top

Lucas Perez's stunning late goal denied Atletico Madrid as Deportivo Alaves clinched a 1-1 draw at Mendizorroza on Tuesday, preventing Diego Simeone's side from going top of LaLiga.

Atletico looked to have secured a trademark 1-0 win in unspectacular circumstances when Alvaro Morata scored 20 minutes from time, but Perez levelled in style, making it five league outings in a row with a goal for the West Ham flop.

During a dismal first half, Atletico looked utterly devoid of intent, while Alaves often appeared clueless in possession, only looking even moderately threatening from distance or with hopeful long balls into the box.

Proceedings livened up a little after the break and substitute Morata had seemingly put his team on course for a victory that would have put Atletico top for at least a few hours, but Perez stuck with seven minutes to go to salvage a commendable point for the hosts.