Coronavirus: LaLiga announce five players in top two tiers in Spain have tested positive

Five players in the top two tiers of Spanish football have tested positive for the coronavirus.

La Liga and Segunda Division players have been undergoing tests ahead of a potential resumption to the 2019-20 season, which was halted in March due to the health pandemic.

It was announced by LaLiga on Sunday that five players from unspecified clubs have tested positive for the virus and are in isolation.

A La Liga statement said: "Specifically, between the LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank clubs, five positive cases have been detected in players, all of them asymptomatic and in the final phase of the disease, whose specific identity LaLiga does not know in compliance with the organic law on data protection.

The players in question will be tested again in the next few days and can only return to training after two negative results.

Barcelona were among the clubs to resume individual training this week in Spain, with talk that the campaign could restart in June.

Atletico Madrid returned to training on Saturday amid media reports Renan Lodi has tested positive for the virus.

The Brazilian left-back is asymptomatic, Marca reported, but there was no official word on his health from Atletico. However, the club did tweet: "Renan Lodi salutes you from home. See you soon on the pitch!".

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will welcome their players back to work at the club's facilities on Monday.