Coronavirus: Barcelona confirm return to individual training from Friday

Barcelona's players will return to individual training on Friday in line with protocols laid out by LaLiga.

Teams in Spain's top flight have been returning to training sessions – albeit under strict social-distancing measures – this week after a sustained period of national lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spain has been one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, but LaLiga confirmed it is aiming to restart the season in June.

Barcelona have now announced their first-team players will return to training, with the squad divided out over three pitches in order to maintain the social-distancing requirements.

The players will also arrive in their training kit and head straight to their designated pitch, returning home immediately upon the conclusion of the session without entering the changing rooms.