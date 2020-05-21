Clement Lenglet: I want to be at Barcelona next season

Clement Lenglet sees his future at Barcelona amid an uncertain financial climate in world football and understands why his playing time has declined under Quique Setien.

France defender Lenglet has made 19 LaLiga starts this season and has been the first-choice partner for Barca stalwart Gerard Pique for the majority of the campaign, which was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Lenglet has not always necessarily been an automatic starter since Setien replaced Ernesto Valverde in January, however, and was on the bench for the Clasico defeat to Real Madrid in March, with Samuel Umtiti favoured to start.

But Lenglet, whose agent in March quashed tentative rumours of a move to Napoli, sees his future at Barca, who like most teams in Europe face a testing transfer window as clubs deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking to RMC, Lenglet said: "You never really know what the future will be like when you are a football player, but I hope to be at Barcelona next season, yes.

"It will necessarily depend on the transfer window, this is a special period for the clubs, and we're safe, but I hope to stay."

When asked about why he has sometimes been benched, Lenglet added: "There are several reasons for this.

"The arrival of a new coach, Samuel who was good when he played too. The cards were redistributed.

"I played a lot [too], we are pretty much the same [in terms of playing time with Umtiti].

"However, I did not play the Clasico, it was a little disappointing for me but it is part of the life of a footballer. I prepare myself well, hoping to play very regularly."

Lenglet, who joined from Sevilla ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, also reflected on a couple of hectic years.

"I have been fortunate to experience some pretty crazy things for a very short time, I hope it will last," he said.

"There were bound to be special moments in the season but it remains a good season, I discovered the French team, I played games one after the other, it was a great year for me."