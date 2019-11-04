Celta Vigo part with Fran Escriba amid LaLiga struggles

LaLiga strugglers Celta Vigo have sacked head coach Fran Escriba following their loss to Getafe.

Celta made the announcement after Sunday's 1-0 defeat at home to Getafe – their fourth consecutive loss.

The result left Celta in the relegation zone and two points adrift of safety following 12 rounds in LaLiga.

"Fran Escriba will not continue in charge of Celta. The club would like to thank him and his coaching staff for their efforts and commitment and wish them success in the future," Celta said in a statement.

Former Elche, Getafe and Villarreal boss Escriba was appointed by Celta in March – becoming the club's third coach of the 2018-19 campaign.

Escriba helped Celta avoid relegation last term, however, the 54-year-old only oversaw two wins this season.