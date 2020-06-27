Football
La Liga

Celta Vigo 2-2 Barcelona: Aspas' late leveller hands Real Madrid boost in LaLiga title race

Celta Vigo 2-2 Barcelona: Aspas' late leveller hands Real Madrid boost in LaLiga title race

Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Barcelona's hopes of winning LaLiga for a third successive season suffered a blow as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo – handing Real Madrid a huge boost in the title race. 

Luis Suarez scored a brace – both of his goals assisted by Lionel Messi – as Barca twice held the lead on the road on Saturday.

However, after Fedor Smolov had equalised earlier in the second half, Iago Aspas curled in an 88th-minute free-kick to bring Celta level again in a see-saw contest in Galicia.

The hosts missed a golden opportunity to snatch victory in the closing minutes too, Nolito shooting straight at Marc-Andre ter Stegen after being set up Denis Suarez.

While the result is good enough to move Barca a point clear at the summit, Madrid – who hold the head-to-head edge over their rivals – can retake top spot so long as they avoid defeat at Espanyol on Sunday.

Previous Arthur in Barcelona squad for Celta trip amid Juve
Read
Arthur in Barcelona squad for Celta trip amid Juventus speculation
Next Suarez frustrated as Barcelona let slip late lead
Read
Suarez frustrated as Barcelona let slip late lead at Celta Vigo

Latest Stories