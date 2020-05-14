Ceballos still hoping to make his mark at Real Madrid

Dani Ceballos is still hopeful of being successful at Real Madrid despite his loan spell at Arsenal.

Ceballos, 23, joined the Premier League side on a season-long loan in July, and he made 24 appearances before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The nine-time Spain international is contracted at Madrid until 2023 and he is eager to take his chance with the LaLiga giants.

"I am happy and I have a contract with Real Madrid," Ceballos told Deportes Cuatro on Wednesday.

"I am 23 years old, I have not passed the rice. Now I feel much more a player and I am prepared for any challenge that comes my way."

Ceballos joined Madrid from Real Betis for a reported €18million in July 2017.