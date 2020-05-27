Cavani and Lukaku at Inter would be 'interesting' but he should join Atletico

Edinson Cavani would make a fearsome partnership with Romelu Lukaku at Inter but would "enjoy some more glorious years" if he moved to Atletico Madrid, says his former Napoli team-mate Andrea Dossena.

Paris Saint-Germain's all-time leading goalscorer Cavani will be out of contract at the end of June and has been heavily linked with Inter and Atletico Madrid, the latter of whom he had been widely tipped to join in January.

The 33-year-old spent three seasons at Napoli between 2010 and 2013, winning the 2011-12 Coppa Italia alongside Dossena.

Former Italy international Dossena does not believe it is time for Cavani to hang up his boots and feels he would be a success at Inter or Atletico.

Dossena told Stats Perform News: "I remember his unbelievable work ethic, his hunger for success. Just a few players can boast it. He had this will to beat record after record that was unique.

"For sure he shouldn't think about retiring, at all. I read he has got two options: Atletico Madrid and Inter.

"He would work either way with two exceptional managers who can get 1,000 per cent from each player. Either way he would find a great destination.

"I wish he could go back to Italy, working with Antonio Conte as a manager and Lukaku as a forward partner.

"This would be a very interesting pair, but should he join Atleti. He would work with [Diego] Simeone and enjoy some more glorious years."