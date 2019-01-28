Captain Godin joins Atletico injury list

Atletico Madrid have confirmed captain Diego Godin has been sidelined by a thigh problem, the centre-back adding to the injury problems for the LaLiga title hopefuls.

Godin, who has been linked with a move to Inter, was forced off at half-time of Atletico's 2-0 home win against Getafe on Saturday.

Atleti host Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on February 20 and it is unclear whether Godin will be available.

"Our captain has undergone an MRI at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra and the results offered by the medical services of the club indicates that he suffers an elongation in the adductor muscle of the right thigh and remains pending evolution," a club statement said.

Godin joins a concerning injury list for coach Diego Simeone with defenders Stefan Savic and Filipe Luis already sidelined along with Spain internationals Koke and Diego Costa.

Atletico travel to Real Betis on Sunday before hosting Real Madrid, then they take on another local rival in Rayo Vallecano on February 16.

Simeone's side are second in the LaLiga table, five points behind leaders Barcelona, having won six of their last seven games in the league.