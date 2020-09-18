Bartomeu facing vote of no confidence at Barcelona

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is facing a vote of no confidence after club members claimed to have gathered enough signatures for a motion of censure.

Bartomeu has been under enormous pressure at Camp Nou after a tumultuous 2019-20 season, during which Barca finished trophy-less.

The LaLiga giants confirmed on Thursday that enough members had delivered a vote of censure against the Barcelona board.

It said a total of 20,687 signatures had been counted, which was more than the 16,520 required, although they must still be validated before a vote goes ahead.

If it proceeds, two thirds of members would have to vote against Bartomeu and the board for them to be removed.

A presidential election is nonetheless due to be held at Barcelona in March with Bartomeu, who has been in the role since 2014, under pressure.

Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setien were both sacked as head coaches this year, with former Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman taking charge.

Setien announced on Thursday he was taking legal action against Barcelona over his sacking.

To add to the turmoil, Lionel Messi requested to leave the club during the close season, but the superstar will instead stay for this campaign after the saga.