Barcelona's Todibo confirms positive coronavirus test

Jean-Clair Todibo is the Barcelona player who has tested positive for coronavirus, the defender revealed on social media.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Blaugrana revealed one of their nine players in pre-season training had returned a positive COVID-19 test.

The group - mainly consisting of fringe players - had been kept separate from the first team ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich, meaning that match was not impacted.

Although Barca did not confirm the identity of the coronavirus case, Todibo took to Twitter to inform supporters of his diagnosis.

"Hello everyone," he wrote. "I inform you that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am asymptomatic and I feel fine.

"I am at home following the proper health protocol. I really want to go back to training, but now it's time to stay home until the virus is over.

"Thank you all for the support, and encouragement to all the people who are also experiencing it closely."

Todibo joined Barca from Toulouse in January 2019 but has since made just five appearances for the club in all competitions.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan at Schalke but again struggled to secure regular minutes, making only four Bundesliga starts.