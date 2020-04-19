Barcelona signing Francisco Trincao will define a decade, says Braga president

Barcelona have secured the signature of Francisco Trincao and Braga president Antonio Salvador believes the attacker will be one of the world's best in 10 years.

Trincao signed a five-year deal with Barca in January, but his €31million move to Camp Nou will not come into effect until July 1. It remains to be seen whether that date will be adhered to due to the suspension of most major sport during the coronavirus pandemic.

A €500m release clause was included in the deal signed by the Portugal Under-21 international, who has scored seven goals in 29 appearances in all competitions for Braga this season.

In an online meeting with supporters, Salvador tipped Trincao to be a huge success in Spain and assured fans he does not expect further departures.

"We already know we are going to lose one of our great players, one that I consider the best, one that will define a decade from now, which is Trincao," said Salvador.

"As you know, he has been sold to Barcelona. I believe that almost the entire squad will be maintained next season."

He added: "Our squad will increasingly have players from the academy. This is due to the exceptional facilities we created.

"They will provide even more talent. We want a strong core of players that will support players who can move into the line-up."