Barcelona shouldn't re-sign Neymar – Elber

Former Brazil striker Giovane Elber feels Barcelona should not re-sign Neymar as he questioned the forward's decision to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar, 28, has been linked with a return to Barca, nearly three years after joining PSG for a world-record €222million.

But Elber, who starred for Bayern Munich and played 15 games for Brazil during his career, said the LaLiga giants should opt against taking Neymar back to Camp Nou.

Asked by Cadena SER if Barca should sign Neymar again, Elber said: "No. As he left Barcelona, for me there is no possibility of returning to Barcelona."

Elber added: "For me, Neymar behaved very badly with Barca, because when he wanted to leave Barcelona he said he wanted to be the best in the world.

"But for God's sake, you are not going to be the best in the world playing for PSG. For that you have to go to Real Madrid or Barcelona, to some team where you can win the Champions League.

"I believe that PSG will still not be able to win the Champions League in the next three or four years."

Neymar has won three Ligue 1 titles among numerous domestic trophies since arriving at PSG.

The Ligue 1 giants were into the Champions League quarter-finals when this season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.