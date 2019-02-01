Barcelona face Real Madrid in Copa Clasico

Copa del Rey holders Barcelona have been drawn against bitter rivals Real Madrid in a semi-final Clasico.

Barca rallied from a first-leg deficit to thrash Sevilla in their quarter-final second leg and progress 6-3 on aggregate this week, while Madrid eased through 7-3 on aggregate against Girona.

And the two heavyweights will now go head to head in the last four in a bid to earn a place in May's final in Seville.

The first match will be played at Camp Nou next Wednesday, with the return fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu taking place at the end of February.

That means Barca will visit Madrid twice in the same week, with the second LaLiga Clasico of the season set for March 2.

The Blaugrana thrashed Madrid 5-1 at home in October as Luis Suarez's hat-trick secured a result that spelled the end of Julen Lopetegui's short reign as head coach in the Spanish capital.

In the other semi-final, Real Betis will face Valencia. The first leg will be played at Betis' Estadio Benito Villamarin, which will host the final of the competition.