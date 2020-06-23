Barca's Arthur has to be 'convinced' about Juve move – Paratici

Juventus director Fabio Paratici said Arthur has to be "convinced" about swapping Barcelona for Turin after confirming negotiations with the LaLiga champions.

Arthur has been at the centre of a possible swap deal involving Juve midfielder Miralem Pjanic, though the Barca star is reportedly unwilling to leave Camp Nou.

Paratici provided an update on the situation prior to Juve's 2-0 victory over Bologna in Serie A on Monday.

"We have spoken frequently with Barcelona, but at this moment all the teams are playing important games, so we preferred to bypass this period," Paratici told Sky Sport Italia.

"It's not about June 30, before or after, but about finding an agreement between the various parties, and both players have to be convinced. Therefore, it's not an issue about dates."

Arthur joined Spanish giants Barca from boyhood Brazilian club Gremio in 2018.

The 23-year-old, who impressed in his maiden campaign, has made 26 appearances and scored four goals in all competitions this season.

Juve's Pjanic – in Turin since leaving rivals Roma in 2016 – has featured in 35 matches in 2019-20.